Richard and Rhonda Stenzinger don the costumes for their portrayal of Gov. and Mrs. Small at the Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee for the “Voices of the Past’’ Cemetery Walk in 2019. The event will return Aug. 27 to the cemetery.
Kicking off Wednesday and running through Sunday is the annual fair held at 710 S. West St., Peotone. Wednesday is Family Day and starts at 2 p.m. with Dave Fleming’s juggling. At 4 p.m. is Mike’s Magic, and at 5:30 p.m. is the free Ping Pong Drop. Closing the day at 6 p.m. is the coloring contest.
Thursday is Senior Citizen & Veterans Day beginning at 11 a.m. with Mike’s Magic (which happens again at 4 and 6 p.m.); 1 and 3 p.m. is Dave Rudolph/British Invasion; at 2 p.m. is Dave Fleming’s juggling; at 5 p.m. is the Frankfort Brass Band; at 6:30 p.m. is I.T.P.A. Tractor & Truck Pull; at 8 p.m. is Strawdawg.
Friday is Monster Truck Day starting at noon with Mike’s Magic (which happens again at 2 p.m.); at 1 p.m. is Circus Boy Bobby Hunt; at 3 p.m. is Mr. D’s Magic Show; at 7 p.m. is the monster truck show; at 8 p.m. is the South Side Social Club.
Saturday is Scramble Race & Derby Day starting at 11 a.m. with Flash Magic Show (which happens again at 2 p.m.); at noon is the Will County Fair Scramble & Scramble Derby; at 1 p.m. is Circus Boy Bobby Hunt; at 4 p.m. is Scribblemonster; at 6:30 p.m. is the demolition derby; at 8 p.m. is Any Given Weekend.
Sunday is the chili cook-off (starting at 8 a.m.) and the I.P.R.A. Rodeo (at 2 p.m.). Also happening Sunday is the 9 a.m. Peotone community church service; at noon is the Flash Magic Show (which happens again at 3 p.m.); at 1:30 p.m. is the Dave Rudolph Beach Party; and closing out the day at 6 p.m. is the band Midlife Crisis.
Lifelong Learning Fall Kick Off
At 10 a.m. Friday in the Iroquois Room, join Kankakee Community College Continuing Education & Career Services for the Lifelong Learning Fall Kick Off at KCC as the group will hear from Jeff O'Connor, area farmer, who will shed light on the significant contributions made by local farmers. Not only do they provide local food sources but their products also reach far and wide, serving people around the world. This is a free event for anyone that is 50 and older.
From 4-6 p.m. Thursday is the Perry Farm Park Farmers’ Market. The event prefaces the BTPD concert series, Rock the Farm, which starts at 7 p.m. with the band the South Side Social Club. The market will include farm-fresh vegetables, artisanal honey, handmade crafts and more.
Friends of the NRA fundraiser for Merchant Street gallery
The Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will be having its annual Friends of NRA Sporting Clays Clinic on Sunday at the X-Line Shotgun Club. This will be a 100-target sporting clay shoot with free lunch for the shooters.
Online signup is available at merchantstreetartgallery.org/events and click on the "Friends of The NRA Sporting Clays Clinic" flier, where there is a "register here" button. Sign up is also available by texting 815-685-9057. Registration costs $60 per shooter.
Registration the day of the shoot starts at 9:30 a.m., and the shooting starts at 10:30 a.m.
During the shoot, green birds will be fired into the air. Each one hit will receive a raffle ticket to win something from the prize table. There also will be a 50-50 raffle.
Voices of the Past Cemetery Walk
At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday at Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee (enter the south side of the cemetery off of Illinois Route 50), the Kankakee County Historical Society, the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association and Mound Grove Cemetery will host the annual Voices of the Past Cemetery Walk.
The cost is $10 for adults, $8 for museum member adults and $5 for ages 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Kankakee County Museum or kankakeecountymuseum.com. Cash tickets will be available the day of the event at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at Mound Grove Cemetery.