Will County Fair

Kicking off Wednesday and running through Sunday is the annual fair held at 710 S. West St., Peotone. Wednesday is Family Day and starts at 2 p.m. with Dave Fleming’s juggling. At 4 p.m. is Mike’s Magic, and at 5:30 p.m. is the free Ping Pong Drop. Closing the day at 6 p.m. is the coloring contest.

Thursday is Senior Citizen & Veterans Day beginning at 11 a.m. with Mike’s Magic (which happens again at 4 and 6 p.m.); 1 and 3 p.m. is Dave Rudolph/British Invasion; at 2 p.m. is Dave Fleming’s juggling; at 5 p.m. is the Frankfort Brass Band; at 6:30 p.m. is I.T.P.A. Tractor & Truck Pull; at 8 p.m. is Strawdawg.

