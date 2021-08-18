Food Truck Fest
Starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, the Village of Bourbonnais will be hosting Food Truck Fest at Goselin Park, 394 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais. The outdoor event offers local food, live music and a kid fun zone.
The following food vendors have been announced as participating in the festival: Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, The Bennett-Curtis House and Bamboo Island Snack Shack, Brother George’s BBQ, Candy & Cake, Monster Grilled Cheese & More, Ms. Sandra’s Shaved Ice, Rebel Ice Cream and Tacos El Guadalajara #1.
BrickStone Brewery will also be an on-site vendor. More vendors and updates are being announced daily through the village’s Facebook page, @villagebourbonnais.
There will be live music throughout the four-hour event, starting with a 4 p.m. performance from Logan Miller, followed at 4:30 p.m. by Shelby Miller, and a headline performance at 5 p.m. by Anthony Orio.
The kid zone includes bounce houses, obstacle courses, slides games and mobile video game. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Child Network benefit concert
To help Child Network, The Silhouettes will be in concert from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Perry Farm, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais. The band is donating its services and will be playing “feel-good oldies.” Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair.
Admission will be by a freewill donation with a suggestion of $5 per person, but no one will be turned away. Additional contributions are, of course, welcome.
The “For Our Kids” concert will have a number of activities. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from Bamboo Island, Brother George’s BBQ and Oberweis.
There will be a split-the-pot drawing. One ticket for $10 or 3 for $25. If you can’t make it there, split tickets can be purchased online at childnetwork.org. Winner need not be present.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and there is no rain date. Jackson says any funds raised will go toward operating expenses for Child Network.
>> 815-936-7372
Voyageur Classic
Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Kankakee County Museum — located at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee — the Voyageur Classic 5K Run/Walk will raise funds for the French Heritage Museum at the Stone Barn.
The French Heritage Museum is on the National Register of Historic Places and was listed in 1979 as the Lemuel Milk Carriage House. The Stone Barn is one of the area’s oldest standing buildings that celebrates the French involvement in the history of the Kankakee River Valley.
The race will include several age groups and award categories for both runners and walkers. There will also be a costume contest, with participants being encouraged to dress as a Voyageur on race day.
This year, the society has added a virtual option for those that cannot make it to the race site the day of. Virtual participants can complete their 5K anytime until Aug. 21 and submit results to the virtual results board. Virtual participants are not eligible for awards.
>> Register at bit.ly/voyageur21. Use promo code LOVELOCALHISTORY for 15 percent off.
Health & Safety Saturday
The Kankakee County Health Department is hosting a community service project addressing crime prevention and investigation from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church at the corner of North Evergreen Avenue and East Willow Street.
Presenters at the event include Kankakee Police Lt. Commander Donnell Austin; Rosie Williams, RN, director of clinics at Kankakee School District 111; and Marlow Jones, assistant state’s attorney. Pastor Rev. Dr. Lori K. Holmes will be speaking at the event.
Additionally, there will be a blood pressure screening and the event will address pediatric and family health concerns. Refreshments will be served.
>> 815-802-9400
Rockin’ on the Square
For the third and final night of Manteno’s 2021 summer concert series, Rockin’ on the Square, the headlining performer will be the South Side Social Club. The evening event kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 in downtown Manteno and is filled with vendors, family-friendly activities and more.
Presented by the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, the event also features Manteno’s downtown playground equipment, the sprinkler garden and access to all the area businesses within walking distance. The event is free, BYOB and open to the public. Organizers recommend bringing your own chairs for seating.
>> villageofmanteno.com, 815-929-4844