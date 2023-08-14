Bourbonnais Food Truck Fest

The third annual Bourbonnais Food Truck Fest, hosted by the village of Bourbonnais, will return from 2-10 p.m. Saturday with food, cold beverages, kids’ zone and live music. Admission to the event is free.

Because of construction of the Community Campus, this year’s event will be held at the BrickStone Brewery Production Facility at 572 Brewery Lane, Bourbonnais. For a list of participating food trucks, go to the village of Bourbonnais' Facebook page.

