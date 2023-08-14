Ted Petersen shows his Super Bowl rings to the crowd at the May TRIAD meeting at the Kankakee Public Library. The free TRIAD meetings are a cooperative effort between the offices of Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, and the next event is set for Aug. 16.
Ted Petersen shows his Super Bowl rings to the crowd at the May TRIAD meeting at the Kankakee Public Library. The free TRIAD meetings are a cooperative effort between the offices of Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, and the next event is set for Aug. 16.
Daily Journal/Phil Angelo
Kankakee High School band members play the national anthem Saturday during the Two Rivers Festival opening flag ceremony in Aroma Park.
The third annual Bourbonnais Food Truck Fest, hosted by the village of Bourbonnais, will return from 2-10 p.m. Saturday with food, cold beverages, kids’ zone and live music. Admission to the event is free.
Because of construction of the Community Campus, this year’s event will be held at the BrickStone Brewery Production Facility at 572 Brewery Lane, Bourbonnais. For a list of participating food trucks, go to the village of Bourbonnais' Facebook page.
Friends of the Blues concert
Friends of the Blues will be hosting its second concert of the summer at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Bradley American Legion.
The dynamic duo of Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers will take the stage at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley. Tickets cost $20 each at the door.
Convertible Kitchen Catering will be on site with food options available for purchase.
August TRIAD Meeting
TRIAD of Kankakee County, a program through the partnership of Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, returns Aug. 16 to the Kankakee Public Library.
“Our August TRIAD will pack a lot into the 90-minute meeting,” Rowe said.
“Our Kankakee County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau will highlight recreational and group activities for Kankakee County seniors, as well as provide insider updates on key projects in the community.
“In addition, we will also be hosting a Kankakee County Bingo game and teach chair yoga. This is one session you don’t want to miss.”
The program is a partnership of seniors, law enforcement and local resource providers and runs from 9:30-11 a.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
The event is free to attend, and snacks and beverages are provided. It’s open to all Kankakee County senior citizens and caregivers, and there is a chance to win prizes.
During the August TRIAD meeting, a brand-new iPad (valued over $300) will be raffled off. The prize is sponsored by the State’s Attorney’s Community Foundation, and the raffle is free to enter. Winner must be present to obtain.
For questions and more information, contact State’s Attorney’s Office Community Service Coordinator Chris Borchardt at 815-936-5829 or cborchardt@k3county.net.
Two Rivers Festival
Happening in Aroma Park is the annual Two Rivers Festival, featuring two days of live music, games, a parade and fireworks. The event will take place Friday and Saturday.
Musical acts performing this year include: Beeso and Friends, Any Given Weekend, South of Mars, The Silhouettes, Everingham Pittman and Anthem.
Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Aroma Park United Methodist Church, there will be the Two Rivers Festival Car Show. All cars and trucks are welcome, and there will be door prizes, music, food crafts and more.
The weekend also will include a beer tent, a softball tournament, baking contest, food and craft vendors, parade and flag-raising, kids' games, laser tag, bingo, casting contest, watermelon eating contest and fireworks.
Our Fallen Hero Foundation, in memory of PFC Aaron Toppen, will be hosting a motorcycle and car run Saturday. The event will be held at 851 N. Main St., Manteno, and will include live music, a memorial ceremony, Band of Brothers and more.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the first escorted ride leaving at 10 a.m. to Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Lunch will be included with the ride.
The day also will feature a silent auction, raffles and a cash bar. Live music will be performed by Da Good Times.
Proceeds will benefit the Our Fallen Hero Foundation: In Memory of Aaron Toppen.