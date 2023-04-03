Paintings by local artists are displayed alongside historical artifacts in Leonard Porter’s Black History exhibit. Porter is the president of the Alkebulan History Center, and new artifact will be added April 8 commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
A view of the proposed East Riverwalk as presented by the Hitchcock Design Group. To be located on the 1-acre parcel at the southeast corner of East River Street and South Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee, the project is currently in final design and engineering.
Attendees of the Tuesday Book Review await conversation and autograph from October's presenter, NY Times Best-Selling Author, Denise Swanson.
Tuesday Book Review
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will host an Easter Egg Hunt with over 5,000 eggs on the front lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse, 450 E. Court St., Kankakee. Kids under 7 must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the hunt.
There is free entry and there will be golden eggs with big prizes. The Easter Bunny will be on site, as well as food vendors and the LoveALatte coffee truck. Participants are asked to bring a bag for eggs. Bags will be available for those who cannot supply their own.
There are 100 prizes valued at $50 or more each with over $5,000 total in prizes. There will be one egg worth $500 in cash. There will be a prize table located on the steps of the courthouse where winners can claim their prizes.
For more information, contact Community Service Coordinator Chris Borchardt at 815-295-9910.
MLK Commemoration at Alkebulan History Center
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was assassinated on April 4, 1968, in Memphis, Tenn. A piece of King history will be inaugurated into the archives of Alkebulan History Center, 288 South Fourth Ave., Kankakee, at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The historical Jet Magazine reporting on the incident was given to the gallery by William Shaw, whose parents purchased it after the assassination. The magazine is dated April 18, 1968, and this valuable bit of Black history will be encased at the history center.
The event, which is open to the public, will commemorate the 55th anniversary of the assassination of King. There will be food and live jazz music.
The local meet-up Tuesday Book Review will meet at the Quality Inn in Bradley. A luncheon is served at noon followed by the program. The day’s speaker is Ruth Hull Chatlein, a Kankakee native and an author of historical and contemporary fiction.
On Saturday, comedian Chris Porter will take the stage of the Majestic Theatre in Kankakee.
Best known for his third-place appearance on season four of NBC's "Last Comic Standing," Comedy Central specials and his one-hour special "Ugly & Angry," one of Netflix's top-rated specials for three years, Porter brings a true stand-up experience to his live shows.
The show has no sound cues, no puppets and no catch phrases — "just gut-wrenching laughter drawn from his own experience and observations," according to a news release for the event.