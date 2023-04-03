State’s Attorney’s Easter Egg Hunt

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will host an Easter Egg Hunt with over 5,000 eggs on the front lawn of the Kankakee County Courthouse, 450 E. Court St., Kankakee. Kids under 7 must be accompanied by an adult for the duration of the hunt.

There is free entry and there will be golden eggs with big prizes. The Easter Bunny will be on site, as well as food vendors and the LoveALatte coffee truck. Participants are asked to bring a bag for eggs. Bags will be available for those who cannot supply their own.

