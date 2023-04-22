Kittens play on a chair at the Bourbonnais Public Library on June 18, during the library’s inaugural Cat Cafe event hosted in conjunction with the Kankakee County Humane Foundation. Spring in Illinois is known as “kitten season” when cats that are not spayed or neutered have litters that often wind up in shelters.
Ivy Anderson rehearses a musical number as one of the main characters, Benny, in the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association's production of "In the Heights" during rehearsal at the Lincoln Cultural Center. The show, which is set in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood, features a predominantly Latino/Hispanic cast.
Back for the first time since before the pandemic is Kankakee County Humane Foundation’s signature fundraiser, Paws and Purrs Petacular. This year’s event will be held from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N Kinzie Ave., Bradley.
The 14th annual event will include silent and live auctions, dinner, a wine pull and more all while celebrating 60 years of KCHF. Tickets are $60 each and must be purchased prior to the event.
For more information, call 815-933-5999.
Easy Street Theater presents ‘Easy Street Live’
At 7 p.m. April 28 and 29, and at 2 p.m. April 30, Easy Street Theater, for actors with special abilities, will present “Easy Street Live” at St John Paul II Settles Center, 956 S. 10th St., Kankakee. The show will feature sketch-comedy material from Carol Burnett, Monty Python, Abbot & Costello, “Saturday Night Live,” Laugh-In and Easy Street’s own Kenny Klipp. Tickets are $10 each (cash only) and are available at the door before each show.
KVTA’s ‘In the Heights’
At 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association will be presenting “In The Heights” at the Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee.
The production tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood — a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It’s a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind.
The show’s director is Sharla Ronchetto, assistant director is Jordyn Ward, vocal director is Jeanne Benson and choreographer is Trinity Dunn.
Beginning at noon Friday, join Clove Alliance at the Majestic in downtown Kankakee. As the name of the walk indicates, participants are encouraged to wear women’s shoes as a symbol of their commitment to this important cause. The purpose of this activity is to empower men and raise awareness of men’s violence against women. The cost is $10 and includes an event T-shirt and lunch. Register online at clovealliance.square.site.
Vintage Inspired Art Exhibition
At 6 p.m. Friday, Madame Saint Vintage will be hosting an art exhibit at the MSV store, 275 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. The local vintage shop will transform into a pop-up art gallery for the evening hosting a vintage inspired art exhibition featuring six artists from Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, including Drew Carriker, Andrew Carroll, Jayden Crane, Caitlin Philips, Johnny Small and Jenna Varley.
During this open house style exhibition, light refreshments will be served.
