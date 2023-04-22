Paws and Purrs Petacular

Back for the first time since before the pandemic is Kankakee County Humane Foundation’s signature fundraiser, Paws and Purrs Petacular. This year’s event will be held from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

The 14th annual event will include silent and live auctions, dinner, a wine pull and more all while celebrating 60 years of KCHF. Tickets are $60 each and must be purchased prior to the event.

