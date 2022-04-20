Dueling Pianos — Child Network
Along with Child Network’s year-round work and its Blue Kids and pinwheels in April, the organization will be introducing a new fundraiser event for Child Abuse Prevention Month.
At 6 p.m. Saturday, doors will open for the Dueling Pianos by Fun Pianos event sponsored by AMITA Health at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.
This event is taking the place of the annual women’s golf outing fundraiser. After having conducted that event for 14 years, Child Network's Executive Director Kristin Jackson shared the organization was “looking for something new and creative to do.”
The show kicks off at 7 p.m. and there will be a cash bar and appetizers, a silent auction and a 50/50 split-the-pot raffle. All proceeds will benefit Child Network.
“Everybody has been cooped up with the pandemic, and we’re hoping everybody can let loose and have fun,” Jackson said.
Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/cnpianos22. Tables of eight can be reserved for $275. For more information on Child Network, go to childnetwork.org.
Manteno Springfest 5K
The Manteno Springfest 5K run and 2-mile walk will return at 9 a.m. Saturday. The race will begin in front of the Manteno American Legion, 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno.
The run will proceed down Walnut Street to Legacy Park before going back to the Legion. The path will be on city streets and the paved bike trail. Organizers say the course will be well-marked with volunteers at every turn.
The cost is $15 per racer with an additional $5 for a commemorative beer stein. All runners, walkers and volunteers will receive a small commemorative bird house. Age group awards will be presented for the 5K only.
The Manteno High School Band will perform the national anthem and additional music, while Boy Scout Troop 382 will post the colors about 15 minutes before the race.
Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent will fire the starter pistol and Legion motorcycle riders will escort lead runners through a portion of the course. They will also offer a “battle cart” to assist any runners along the way.
This event is organized by the Kankakee River Running Club and hosted by the Manteno American Legion. Proceeds will be donated to the Manteno Legion and its veterans.
For more information or to register, go to racerpal.com/races/springfest. To volunteer for the race, email Dan Gerber at gerb959@gmail.com.
St. George Feast Day Celebration
From 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at St. George Catholic Parish, 5272 5000N Road, Bourbonnais, there will a Feast Day celebration featuring mass, steeple cross dedication, live music from Matt Yeager and the South Side Social Club and more.
Food and drink vendors include: Brother George's BBQ, Martinez Tacos, Rebel Ice Cream, Grapes & Hops and BrickStone Brewery. There will be raffles, a photo booth and a display of St. George History.
For more information, call 815-939-1851, or email stgeorge@stgeorgeil.com.
KVSO's end-of-season concert
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, “Celebrate Our French Heritage” will conclude Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra's 2021-22 season. The show — which will be held at Maternity BVM, 308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais — will feature music director and conductor Dr. Allan Dennis.
The concert will celebrate the French-Canadian heritage that, according to KVSO, “is deeply rooted in the Kankakee River Valley area.”
The symphony is set to perform “Prélude À L’Après-Midi D’un Faune” by Claude Debussy, an arrangement of “Les Misérables” and “Daphnis et Chloe Suite 2” by Maurice Ravel.
For tickets and more information, go to kvso.org.
Battle of the Badges
First responders again will meet on the basketball court in honor of Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey.
This time, the “Battle of the Badges” will be a 3-on-3 double-elimination basketball tournament. The fundraising event will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Adventure Commons, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais.
There will be concessions, miniature golf and bounce houses.
All proceeds of the event will support the families of Rittmanic and Bailey. Rittmanic was killed and Bailey was severely wounded during a police call to a Bradley hotel on Dec. 29.
Tax-deductible donations also can be made by texting “adventure commons” to 888-364-4483.
For more information, call 815-939-3707.