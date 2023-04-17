KVSO’s ‘The Power of Music’

Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present its last formal concert of the season at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kresge Auditorium, Larsen Fine Arts Center at Olivet Nazarene University. The theme of this concert is “The Power of Music” and will showcase the power that music evokes.

The program features the commanding "Symphony #5" by Dmitri Shostakovich, Henry Mancini’s arrangement of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "Jesus Christ Superstar" and John Whitney’s arrangement of Howard Shore’s Symphonic Suite for "Lord of the Rings."

