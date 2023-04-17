Snow this morning will taper off this afternoon, but it will remain cloudy with increasing winds. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
An elementary school student listens as the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra performs Monday during the Youth Concert, provided by the Kankakee Kiwanis Club at Olivet Nazarene University's Hawkins Centennial Chapel.
Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present its last formal concert of the season at 7 p.m. Sunday at Kresge Auditorium, Larsen Fine Arts Center at Olivet Nazarene University. The theme of this concert is “The Power of Music” and will showcase the power that music evokes.
The program features the commanding "Symphony #5" by Dmitri Shostakovich, Henry Mancini’s arrangement of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "Jesus Christ Superstar" and John Whitney’s arrangement of Howard Shore’s Symphonic Suite for "Lord of the Rings."
Listeners will be elated with the strong sound coming from the orchestra," said KVSO President Kate Cloonen in an email.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students, and they can be purchased at the door or online. More information can be found at kvso.org and Facebook at symphony.kvso.org.
Kankakee Art League meeting
The Kankakee Art League will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Lisieux Center, 371 N St Joseph Ave, Kankakee. Following a business meeting there will be an art exercise on working from a still life. Bring materials of your choice. The public is invited. Snacks will be provided, but bring a sack lunch if needed. For more information email artkal77@yahoo.com.
Springfest 5K
At 9 a.m. Saturday, the annual Springfest 5K Run/1.5-Mile Walk will kick off at the Manteno American Legion. The run goes out to Legacy Park and ends at the legion. There is a $15 registration fee. Every participant will receive a wooden Springfest birdhouse and there will be age-group awards. T-shirts are available for an extra $10.
There also will be a special hand-crafted award to the first four high school students or younger — along with teachers/administrators — who finish the 5K first. Strollers are welcome for the war. Food may be purchased at the legion’s outdoor seating area and proceeds from the event go to legion veterans. Those interested in volunteering can contact Dan Gerber at gerb959@comcast.net.
At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Zonta Club of Kankakee presents Take Back the Night: Silent Witness Rally. Participants will gather at the Kankakee County Courthouse. Silent Witness is a visual demonstration of the silencing of survivors, where participants gather silently for one hour. Participants are encouraged to wear teal or decorate T-shirts with powerful messages that protest sexual violence and rape culture.
Good Shepherd Manor's annual brunch auction
Good Shepherd Manor is hosting its 48th annual brunch auction, and this year’s theme is that of a sock hop. The funds raised during the event support the programs and the services that GSM provides for the 105 men with intellectual and developmental disabilities that live in the Momence-based home.
For the past two years, GSM held virtual brunch auctions because of the pandemic.
“We are excited to be celebrating in person once again,” Jan Melnik-Jackson, coordinator of special events and public relations, said in an email.
Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at The Odyssey Venue, 19110 S. Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park.
The brunch auction is a seated brunch luncheon, served at 1 p.m., with a three-hour open bar. GSM residents, the GSM Chorus & Singers, will be providing musical entertainment.
Guests are encouraged to dress to the theme in 1950s attire, and there will be plenty of time to dance to tunes from the ’50s.
The live auction is open only to in-person guests, but the silent auction offers online bidding, which is available to those who cannot attend. Silent auction registration is available at give.goodshepherdmanor.org, and all silent auction items will be available to preview the week before the event.
