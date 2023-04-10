In April 2021, Clove Alliance hosted its inaugural art show, titled “Brave, Bold, and Believed.” The event aimed to uplift survivors of sexual assault. The event will be at the Kankakee County Museum on April 13.
Rhonda Showers, founder of the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County, speaks during the network's round table presentation at Kankakee Community College on Friday about the upcoming referendum measure for a .25-cent sales tax in the county, which will be on the April 4 general election ballot. The .25-cent sales tax is estimated to generate about $3 million annually to be dedicated solely for mental health services for Kankakee County residents, and will not be applied as a tax on basic needs such as groceries, medicine and registered vehicles. READ MORE.
Bishop McNamara's Studio 51 choir performs a "Peanuts"-themed act during a Madcaps fundraising event for the school.
A bumblebee helps polinate at Stonebrook Farm Thursday morning.
The Daily Journal/Scott Anderson
Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin
The former long-running, two-weekend, variety entertainment show which once was Bishop McNamara Catholic High School’s signature fundraiser is set for a return engagement.
Madcaps, which ran from 1974 through 1988, and was held within the hallways, classrooms, gymnasium and cafeteria of the school along Brookmont Boulevard, raised in excess of $1,079,649 — which would be the equivalent to $11 million in today’s world — for the private school.
The event is set for the weekend of April 14-15. The event will be separated into two nightly sessions, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday and 8:20 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings.
Tickets are $25 per person and per session. Tickets are sold only in advance and available at bishopmac.com/madcaps.
Kankakee Kultivators’ ‘Bee Informed’
Deb Terrill, a passionate gardener, expert in all things horticultural, and highly regarded gardening writer/consultant, will be educating and entertaining all who attend the Kultivators’ special program for April. Terrill will be presenting “Bee Informed: Separate Fact from Fiction” to all who are interested. The public is invited to come and bring all their bee questions.
Terrill will address much information and misinformation about the world’s bee problem as described commonly, especially online. She will also offer specific and multi-layered solutions for protecting bees. In a news release, Terrill said, “We all have to make decisions about our gardens and how to protect them. This involves being informed, not misinformed.”
She will give her presentation at 1 p.m. Thursday, in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, after the Kultivators’ noon business meeting.
The Kultivators invite all who are interested to come and experience the club’s special presentations in the library’s auditorium at 1 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, February through November, unless otherwise publicized.
All who would like to join in activities to promote Kultivators’ missions are also welcome to attend the noon meetings preceding its special presentations and to join the club.
Brave, Bold, & Believed Art Show
From 5-7 p.m. Thursday is opening night where Clove Alliance will celebrate and honor the journey of survivors and our efforts to end sexual violence. Exhibits will be on display in the Kankakee County Museum until May 3. Participation is free. Kankakee County Museum is at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee.
Starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the Iroquois Room at Kankakee Community College, the monthly Mental Health Network of Kankakee County roundtable will look at stress and mental health. Presenting will be Matt Hedding-Hess, a licensed professional counselor, and Hernan Cortes, a bilingual licensed professional counselor.
The main event for Youth Violence Prevention Week will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. The collaborative organizational effort by Kankakee United, Harbor House and the city of Kankakee, will be a motivational event for the community with speakers and food.