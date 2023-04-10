Madcaps returns to Bishop Mac

The former long-running, two-weekend, variety entertainment show which once was Bishop McNamara Catholic High School’s signature fundraiser is set for a return engagement.

Madcaps, which ran from 1974 through 1988, and was held within the hallways, classrooms, gymnasium and cafeteria of the school along Brookmont Boulevard, raised in excess of $1,079,649 — which would be the equivalent to $11 million in today’s world — for the private school.

