Aroma Park fireworks

Fireworks will return soon to the skies to accompany Fourth of July celebrations. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

In just more than a month, the sky will be filled with fireworks as the nation celebrates America’s birthday.

Preparation is underway for the annual Beecher Fourth of July Festival, and festivities will kick off June 30 and will run through the holiday. This year will host the 96th annual Fourth of July parade, which will kick off at 4 p.m. July 4.

This year’s theme for the parade is From Sea to Shining Sea, and there are cash prizes available for winners of the float-decorating contest. For more information about parade rules and participation, call Beecher Village Hall at 708-946-2261.

