Hot off the performance of the spring musical “Chicago,” the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School’s theater department has much to be proud of.

From that performance, the department finds itself nominated by Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards, an extension of Broadway in Chicago. This isn’t the first time the department has been noticed by IHSMTA, as in 2021, Marcus McGee and Anna Stephens were nominated for acting awards.

The best actress nomination now goes to senior Jordan Fox, who starred in “Chicago,” which also got the department nominated for best production and best ensemble. Winners will be named in the coming months.

