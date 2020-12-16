Weather Alert

An area of snow south of a Morris to Valparaiso line will spread northward into the Chicago metro area for the morning commute and create hazardous travel conditions. Snow accumulations will continue into the mid morning hours. Expect up to an inch or two of snow near and east of the I-57 corridor, with a few tenths along the I-55 corridor. With temperatures below freezing, expect snow to accumulate on all untreated surfaces and develop slick spots for this mornings commute. Take your time traveling to where you need to go, and give yourself plenty of room to stop between you and the vehicle in front of you.