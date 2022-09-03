Daily Journal staff report

The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Academic Foundation Annual Dinner will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Kankakee Country Club.

The Academic Foundation has honored the 2022 Alumnus of the Year and 2022 Outstanding Achievement award recipients. Mike Randazzo, Class of 1980, was chosen to receive the 2022 Alumnus of the Year award.

