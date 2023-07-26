Back-to-school health fair set for Aug. 5 Daily Journal staff report Jul 26, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hippocrates Medical Clinic is located at 606 E. Court St., Kankakee. Daily Journal/File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daily Journal staff reportKANKAKEE — The Hippocrates Medical Clinic, at 606 E. Court St., Kankakee, will be hosting a back-to-school health fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5. The event will feature food and more.For more information, call Dondie at 815-715-8405. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Working together in the sky Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Working together in the sky Follow Lifestyles on Instagram e-Edition Log-In Replica of the print edition optimized for your computer, tablet or phone. Search the whole paper, including ads! You can even print it, if you'd like. Log in to the e-edition Or click to view subscription options Weekly Calendar Life top story Best Bets: Week of July 24-30 Daily Journal staff report Jul 24, 2023 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including the annual Merchant Street MusicFest and a concert at Perry Farm Park. Advice articles Teen son battles insecurity exacerbated by absent father Pickleball partnership might be too much of a good thing Solving the mystery of ceiling fan direction Romance has drained from decade-long relationship Saving money on detergent doses How to win the battle over temptation A guide to storing apples Boyfriend rages when demands for sex are denied Woman hopes for a deeper connection with new DIL Man's decisions in life are made to please others A message for college students Friend becomes angry after learning truth of his past Boyfriend puts relationship on hold after sister's death