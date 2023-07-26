Hippocrates Medical Clinic (copy)

Hippocrates Medical Clinic is located at 606 E. Court St., Kankakee. 

 Daily Journal/File

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The Hippocrates Medical Clinic, at 606 E. Court St., Kankakee, will be hosting a back-to-school health fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 5. The event will feature food and more.

For more information, call Dondie at 815-715-8405.

