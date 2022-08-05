Daily Journal staff report
With the start of the school year just around the corner, several local organizations are planning back to school events throughout the area.
Special Needs Back To School Magic
From 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Northfield Square Mall food court, there will be an event titled Special Needs Back To School Magic. Available during the event is games, giveaways, face painting, build-your-own bear and spin the wheel.
At 2 p.m., there will be a dance party with Dance Alive Dance Studio. Also present will be Mr. Magic the magician.
The event is sponsored by Sweet Darren’s, LoveALatte, River Valley Special Recreation Association, Bourbonnais Township Park District, Northfield Square, Kalmese Fitness and Shasta Sweets.
Back to School Bash from Harbor House and ICCS
Harbor House and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services will host the inaugural Back to School Bash from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 13, in the St. Rose Chapel parking lot at 430 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.
“This event will provide a safe, fun space for families and individuals to gather and increase awareness of many of our incredible, local community resources,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, CEO & Executive Director of Harbor House. “We are honored to partner with ICCS and City Life Center students to bring this free event to our community.”
The Back to School Bash will include free school supplies, Switch It Up video gaming truck, a bus tug competition, a bounce house, a water inflatable, face painting, henna, arts and crafts, community resource booths, a dunk tank and more. Complimentary food and snacks will be provided from Mi Casa, Que It Up BBQ and Oberweis. DJ Swift will be providing entertainment for the duration of the event.
“The Back to School Bash gives residents of Kankakee County the opportunity to celebrate students going back to school,” said Rhonda Currie, Field Supervisor of ICCS. “This event will be an opportunity to connect with local organizations, play games, listen to music, interact with other residents, and enjoy different free foods. This will be a fun day for the entire community!”
To learn more about this event or to volunteer, call 815-932-5814, or email info@harborhousedv.org.
Yard signs for the event are available by form, bit.ly/3zSKheb.
Back to School Party from New Vision
Starting at 1 p.m. Aug. 13 at 555 S. Schuyler will be a “Stop The Shooting” march with the tagline, “Put the guns down; start kneeling on your knees.” The march and prayer will be followed by a back to school fair at New Vision MB Church, located at 1501 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.
The event will run from 2 to 6 p.m. and will feature games, food, music and drinks. The church will be accepting donations on this day. For more information, call 815-231-6756.
