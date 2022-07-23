Mr. Magic

Mr. Magic, Tom Patton, leads Magic Camp at the Bourbonnais Township Park District Recreation Station in 2019. He will be at Northfield Square Mall on Aug. 7 for Special Needs Back to School Magic. 

 Daily Journal/file

Daily Journal staff report

From 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Northfield Square Mall food court, there will be an event titled Special Needs Back To School Magic. Available during the event is games, giveaways, face painting, build-your-own bear and spin the wheel.

At 2 p.m., there will be a dance party with Dance Alive Dance Studio. Also present will be Mr. Magic the magician.

