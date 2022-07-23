SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 487 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS
BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE
LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST INDIANA
JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON
PORTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND,
JOLIET, KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD,
MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO,
MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK,
OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.
Mr. Magic, Tom Patton, leads Magic Camp at the Bourbonnais Township Park District Recreation Station in 2019. He will be at Northfield Square Mall on Aug. 7 for Special Needs Back to School Magic.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Northfield Square Mall food court, there will be an event titled Special Needs Back To School Magic. Available during the event is games, giveaways, face painting, build-your-own bear and spin the wheel.
At 2 p.m., there will be a dance party with Dance Alive Dance Studio. Also present will be Mr. Magic the magician.
The event is sponsored by Sweet Darren’s, LoveALatte, River Valley Special Recreation Association, Bourbonnais Township Park District, Northfield Square, Kalmese Fitness and Shasta Sweets.