Music from the Native American culture will be performed by Bill Miller, award-winning flute player, from noon to 1 p.m., Monday in the College Center at Kankakee Community College.
This event is free and open to the community.
Miller is a Native American performer, songwriter, activist, painter and world-class native flute player. He has more than a dozen albums, three Grammy Awards, numerous Native American Music Awards, including a “Lifetime Achievement” Award (2007); and is the former leader of Wisconsin’s La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.
Miller is a Mohican Indian from northern Wisconsin, where he grew up amid the streams and woodlands of the reservation.
For more information, contact Laura Gardner at lgardner@kcc.edu or call 815-802-8513.
