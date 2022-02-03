Editor’s note: Today starts a new weekly feature called “Ask the Doctor.” While general medical inquiries will be addressed in the future, the first few weeks will focus on questions regarding COVID-19. Each week, a medical professional from Riverside Healthcare will answer questions from our readers.
Today’s questions are being answered by Dr. Keith Moss, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Medical Information Officer at Riverside Healthcare. Dr. Moss is also a practicing internist who sees patients in his Bourbonnais office.
What is the most important thing people need to know about COVID-19 right now?
Vaccines remain your best protection against COVID-19. They are far safer than getting COVID, and, even if you do get a breakthrough case, it tends to be very mild in nature. Also, it’s important to not let your guard down in terms of masking and use the best possible mask you can wear (preferably a KN95 or N95) in situations that might put you at risk of catching the virus, such as being around a large group of people.
What about booster doses? Why are they so important?
Booster doses can be very helpful in adding an extra layer of protection to prevent severe cases of COVID-19. They do not completely prevent people from getting COVID, but those who do get COVID after the booster tend to have very mild symptoms.
The CDC and FDA both recommend getting a COVID-19 booster shot if you’re eligible.
Those who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least five months ago should get a booster shot if they’re 18 years old or older.
Those who got the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can get a booster shot five months after their first two doses of the vaccine if they’re 12 years or older.
If you got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should get a booster if you’re 18 or older and got vaccinated two or more months ago.
What are some of the new treatments coming for COVID-19 for patients who are sick but not in the hospital?
The most important breakthrough treatment is Paxlovid from Pfizer, which is just starting to show up in pharmacies. It consists of three pills taken twice daily, but if taken within five days of having symptoms, it can be about as effective as using monoclonal antibodies. People need to discuss their medical conditions and current medications with their provider before Paxlovid is prescribed, as these can affect dosing and drug interactions. There also are new monoclonal antibodies that work well against the omicron variant.
Also, there is one monoclonal antibody, sotrovimab, which is available on a very limited basis for those at highest risk (such as the elderly and patients who have very poor immune systems). This is given by IV at an infusion center.