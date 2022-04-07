Editor’s note: This new weekly feature called “Ask the Doctor” answers readers’ questions regarding COVID-19, as well as general medical questions.
Today’s questions are being answered by Mohammed Ahmed, MD, an Orthopedic Surgeon with the Riverside Medical Group. Dr. Ahmed is board-certified in Orthopedic Surgery by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. He is a total joint specialist whose clinical interests lie in utilizing robotic surgical equipment for hip and knee surgery.
”My knees have been aching a lot during the past few months. At times they really hurt. Is this just part of getting old?”
It sounds like this pain could be arthritis. Arthritis can come and go; it’s not always constant.
In short, arthritis is joint inflammation.
Knowing how joints work can help you understand what causes arthritis. Our bones are dense and sturdy to support our weight and provide functional structure. But, bones contain nerves. Without something between connecting bones, movement would irritate those nerves. Our body basically has a cap, on the ends of the bones.
Articular cartilage on the ends of bones absorbs shock and bears loads. Healthy cartilage is bathed in joint fluid. At low speeds, joint fluid is very thick, like motor oil, and it’s very cushioning. If you’re doing heavy lifting, it spreads the load out across the joint and protects it. However, if you’re running at high speeds, it becomes very thin and much less dense, so it has little resistance and can allow the joint to move really quickly.
As we age, the cartilage in the joints can break down into tiny fragments, causing arthritis. These fragments can float out and get lodged in the joint lining. That causes irritation, which generally results in more fluid being produced. This leads to joint swelling, inflammation and pain.
The earlier part of everyone’s day often means more significant pain and stiffness. As the body gets moving, the fluid gives joints a more effortless glide. Of course, pressure and stress can prompt the pain to return. Pain gets worse as that cartilage wears down even more.
The first step in diagnosing arthritis is an x-ray. This can show the presence of arthritis, but it doesn’t indicate the amount of joint pain.
Because arthritis is a product of inflammation, over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medications can provide relief. An injection into the pained area is typically the next step when pain can’t be eased by anti-inflammatories.
Coming to see our orthopedic team is a great first step. We offer a lot of great conservative-approach options. Bracing is also an option to support the joint and aid mobility. Physical therapy can be helpful as well. When all else fails, it may be time to consider joint replacement. Luckily we offer robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery. Using the Mako robot to assist in surgery leads to more precise cutting, allowing us to preserve healthy tissue and bone. This often means better recovery time and less pain.
(The information provided in this column is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always talk with your doctor regarding a medical condition or treatment.)