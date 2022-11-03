Ascension auxiliary hosting Nothing Bundt Cake sale Daily Journal staff report Nov 3, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nothing Bundt Cake treats will be for sale on Nov. 9 at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital as part of a fundraiser for the hospital's auxiliary. Photo by Rachel Langlois Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANKAKEE — Ascension Saint Mary Hospital's Auxiliary is hosting a Nothing Bundt Cake sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Circle Lobby. Enter through the main entrance of the hospital.All proceeds from the sale benefit the hospital Auxiliary.For more information, call Volunteer Services at 815-937-2479. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: There's no place like home Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: There's no place like home Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Nov. 2-9 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Nov. 2-9 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Nov. 2-9 Daily Journal staff report Nov 2, 2022 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles What you'll pay for Medicare in 2023 Grandma raising boy is eager to live her life Divorcee's dating life has been a roller coaster ride Angry, abusive stepmother is impossible to deal with Living options adjusted because of woman's drinking The ultimate risk-free, high-yield, guaranteed investment How to find an old 401(k) Depressed mom can't overcome grief about her empty nest Easy ways to cut the high cost of pet care Readers share deals and strategies Honesty is a necessity How not to feel poor on a fixed income Dad's discomfort with trans coach could derail daughter's fun Local Faces Local faces: Oct. 22, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Oct 22, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife