Nothing Bundt Cake

Nothing Bundt Cake treats will be for sale on Nov. 9 at Ascension Saint Mary Hospital as part of a fundraiser for the hospital's auxiliary.

 Photo by Rachel Langlois

KANKAKEE — Ascension Saint Mary Hospital's Auxiliary is hosting a Nothing Bundt Cake sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Circle Lobby. Enter through the main entrance of the hospital.

All proceeds from the sale benefit the hospital Auxiliary.

For more information, call Volunteer Services at 815-937-2479.

