Artists and crafters sought for Strawberry Jazz Festival Daily Journal staff report Mar 16, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email On June 5, the Strawberry Jazz Festival will return to Northfield Square Mall. Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County is seeking artists and crafters for the Strawberry Jazz Festival. Applications are being accepted now for this juried event.This is a juried, handmade-items-only event; all items must be handmade by the participant and cannot include glitter, kit-made or pre-made/pre-manufactured items. Additional restrictions could apply.For questions or to apply, email a short bio and photos of your work to CACK3events@gmail.com for consideration. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Like where you live Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Like where you live Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet CALENDAR Best Bets: Week of March 16-22 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of March 16-22 Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of events: March 8-19 Daily Journal staff report Mar 9, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles Like 4th grade all over again Depth of partner's affection unspoken until it's too late Neighborhood frostier amid political divide Could you go a year without spending? Wife's abuse of medicine imperils a family in pain How to safely dispose of expired medications and household cleaners OVER EASY: Cousins Super cheap smartphone plans for scrimping seniors Marriage reeling afer family's horrific loss Readers question coupon ethics The best inexpensive overnight deal in the best vacation spot on earth When it comes to storing bananas, don't believe old wives' tales Mother eager to reveal truth of son's parentage Local Faces Local faces: Feb. 26, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Feb 26, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local happenings and people. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife