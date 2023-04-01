Art show awareness (copy) (copy)

Clove Alliance staff and volunteers pose for a photo at the 2nd annual Brave, Bold, & Believed art show. The event will return April 13.

 Photo courtesy of Clove Alliance

Daily Journal staff report

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault and to educate communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence. Clove Alliance believes, supports and empowers survivors of sexual violence, and will be hosting the following events during April.

Brave, Bold, & Believed Art Show

