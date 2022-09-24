On Oct. 2, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Kankakee will be holding its 87th annual Greek Food Festival on its church grounds at 296 N. Washington Ave. This will be a full-scale festival with music, dancing, all manner of festivities and, of course, Greek food. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with plenty of free parking on recently cleared lots just across the street.

This year’s festival is returning to its home on the church grounds in Kankakee, after spending the past two years at the BrickStone Brewing Facility. The pandemic required a drive-thru event in 2020 and a more spacious home in 2021, and Annunciation parishioners who operate BrickStone generously stepped up. But this year the parish is delighted to bring the Greek Fest back home, where it has thrived for close to 100 years.

The familiar menu lineup will feature two full dinners — two juicy Shish-kabobs (Souvlakia) and Greek chicken, featuring a half-chicken grilled on the coals. Each of these dinners, with Greek salad, rice and fresh rolls, is priced at $12. There also will be the popular meal-sized Spanakopita (Spinach Pie), a la carte, at $8.

