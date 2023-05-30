Stephen Thomas and Sherri Yvette Wilson

Stephen Thomas and Sherri Yvette Wilson will provide musical entertainment on June 24 during the third annual Celebrating Excellence in Pembroke event.

 Photos provided

For the third annual Celebrating Excellence in Pembroke event, Tonia Jones-Lafi, president of The Ladies of Pembroke Book Club, is most looking forward to the opportunity to celebrate Pembroke legends.

The event, set for 3 p.m. June 24 at NABVETS Blue Building, 13161 E. Central Ave., Hopkins Park, will have the theme of “Hats & Pearls” and tickets are $30 per person. The ceremony will include awards for Business Man, Woman Empowerment, Distinguished Gentlemen and, for the first time, the Pembroke Legacy Award.

The recipient of the Woman Empowerment award is Julia Brewer.

