Every community wants to welcome its new residents moving in.

In Manteno, they do it with a definite plan in mind. The Manteno Chamber of Commerce has worked with merchants in the village to create welcome bags. This is a similar concept to Welcome Wagon. People who move into town get a container full of goodies: coupons, pens, notepads, keychains, a toothbrush and a chip clip, among other things.

The Manteno Chamber asked its member merchants to contribute to the bags. Many did. Some 100 were created and realtors are giving them away to people who buy homes in Manteno.

