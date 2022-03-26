An Evening with Jenny Lawson

As part of Illinois Libraries Present, several local libraries will be participating in "An Evening with Jenny Lawson." 

 Illinois Libraries Present

Daily Journal staff report

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bourbonnais, Bradley and Manteno libraries will be offering a Zoom login for patrons to participate.

Lawson, an award-winning humorist, will be discussing her most recent bestseller, “Broken (in the best possible way).”

To register, go to the calendars on one of the three library websites, or register at bit.ly/ILP_JennyLawson.

