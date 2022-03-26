'An Evening with Jenny Lawson' from Illinois Libraries Present Daily Journal staff report Mar 26, 2022 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email As part of Illinois Libraries Present, several local libraries will be participating in "An Evening with Jenny Lawson." Illinois Libraries Present Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Daily Journal staff reportAs part of Illinois Libraries Present, several local libraries will be participating in “An Evening with Jenny Lawson.”At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Bourbonnais, Bradley and Manteno libraries will be offering a Zoom login for patrons to participate.Lawson, an award-winning humorist, will be discussing her most recent bestseller, “Broken (in the best possible way).”To register, go to the calendars on one of the three library websites, or register at bit.ly/ILP_JennyLawson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Hayz 'n Tayz Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Hayz 'n Tayz Read Lifestyles of Kankakee County Online! Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet CALENDAR Best Bets: Week of March 23-29 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of March 23-29 Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of events: March 8-19 Daily Journal staff report Mar 9, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles OVER EASY: A few good words for me What to do with cremated ashes Fiance's aversion to pets plants small seed of doubt Trucs in the kitchen Reader-spotted deals shine with savings Stronger and in good financial shape Everything you need to know about HELs Aunt fears her nieces are in danger at home Beau shows no desire to grow relationship Ecstasy and uncertainty highlight affair at work 8 secrets of a successful garage sale OVER EASY: Down to the roots Does Medicare cover power lift chairs? Local Faces Local faces: March 12, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Mar 12, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local happenings and people in early March. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife