KCC ABC

ABC students takes the examination at Kankakee Community College.

 Photo submitted

Daily Journal staff report

America’s Boating Club (the United States Power Squadrons) will be hosting classes beginning April 12 at the North Extension Center of Kankakee Community College in Bradley. The class is from 6:30 to 8:45 p.m. on five successive Wednesday evenings. Students should come at 6:15 p.m. the first night to receive materials.

Register using the form in the KCC catalog or online at bit.ly/3ZrYvNF. Class size is limited.

