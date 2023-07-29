This year, an estimated 74,580 people will be diagnosed with cancer in Illinois. What’s often standing between them and lifesaving treatment is a ride to get there.

Many patients must schedule daily or weekly appointments for several months, keeping friends and family from being able to provide all the support needed.

The American Cancer Society provides free rides to treatment for people with cancer. The Kankakee Chapter is actively working to recruit more volunteers in Kankakee and serve the needs of people with cancer nearby.

