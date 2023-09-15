Alexi Giannoulias and Shannan Carrell

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and Kankakee Community College ALIVE Literacy Program coordinator Shannan Carrell.

 Photo provided

Kankakee Community College’s ALIVE literacy program has received a grant from the office of Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias.

The $68,108 grant comes from Illinois State Library Grant program and is earmarked to “enhance community literacy, improve library services and upgrade current technology” according to a news release.

“We are profoundly grateful for the support of the Illinois Secretary of State, who shares our dedication to literacy and education,” said Shannan Carrell, coordinator for the ALIVE Literacy Program, in a news release. “This grant will enable us to broaden our reach, offering personalized instruction and a nurturing environment to adults from all walks of life.”

