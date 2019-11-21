Aerial group photo taken in response to art exhibit

Daily Journal staff report
Women gathered at the Gretchen Charlton Art Gallery Nov. 9 for a Women’s Fair aimed at supporting, educating and building community around women’s issues and interests.
An aerial group photo, “Theory of Change,” was taken in response to the current art exhibition at the gallery, Women in Relation, said gallery director Victoria Strole. The ripple effect design symbolizes carrying forward the spirit of education, support and community, she added.
Within the Women in Relation exhibit, there was a strong response of connection to the environment, the Kankakee area expanding, the presidential election and local concerns, said Strole. The gallery will focus on environmental shows in 2020.
Women in Relation will be on display through Nov. 30 at the gallery, 901 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. The gallery is free and open to the public everyday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
