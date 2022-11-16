Coupons
payphoto (iStock)

Dear Jill, I was lamenting the loss of coupons all summer. We still get some, but so few of them are for food items. I have tried to use some of the tips you have taught about watching and waiting for the best price.

I have learned one supermarket in my area repeats the same sales every few weeks. One sale has half gallons of orange juice and milk for $1.25 each with a limit of five juices and five milks. I buy the limit of each and freeze the others in my chest freezer. Right around the time I am down to the last carton of each, this sale repeats itself.

There are other groceries I have learned to do this with as well. I wait for the sale, buy the maximum limit at the low price, and then do it again when the sale comes around the next time. -- Sheila D.

