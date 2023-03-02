Coupons
payphoto (iStock)

Over the weekend, I was at the store shopping for cheese. My store’s ad showed eight-ounce bags of shredded cheese on sale for $1.50, and while I was browsing the different varieties of cheese, I noticed something funny. Hanging on the rack in the refrigerator case were two varieties of what appeared to be the same variety of cheese. However, when I looked through the bags, I noticed that they were actually quite different.

One bag of cheese was eight ounces in size and read “4 Cheese Mexican,” listing the four varieties of cheese inside. The other bag was labeled “3 Cheese Mexican,” but this bag was seven ounces – an ounce smaller (and missing one variety of cheese too!) Bizarrely, the 3-cheese blend also had a yellow flag printed on the bag with the text “Now More Cheese.”

I’ve seen downsizing paired with text advertising a new, seemingly positive change in the product, but this was the first time I’ve seen the old product and the new, side by side, with a smaller size, one fewer variety of cheese in the mix, and a message that there was now more cheese to enjoy...!

Jill Cataldo

