Sharon Randall mug - 16

Sharon Randall.

 Sharon Randall

What’s your earliest memory, the first thing you recall seeing and have never forgotten?

I was a baby, crying in my crib, all alone in the dark. Suddenly, through a window, I saw the moon. And the moon saw me. I smiled and the moon smiled back. Then it reached down to wrap me up in its long arms of light. And I fell fast asleep.

Did that really happen? I don’t know. But I think of it whenever I see the moon, or feel afraid. It always makes me smile.

Sharon Randall is the author of “The World and Then Some.” She can be reached at P.O. Box 922, Carmel Valley, CA 93924, or sharonrandall.com.

