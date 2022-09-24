Sharon Randall mug - 16

Tomorrow, Lord willing (as my grandad would say) and if the creek don’t rise (as my grandmother would add) I will fly all day to go spend a week hugging necks in the Carolinas.

In the 12 years my husband and I lived in Las Vegas, I flew once or twice a month to speak at events or visit our children.

We had no grandchildren when we moved there. Then they started coming out of the woodwork. Nine grandbabies in ten years. So we moved back to California to be closer to our growing family. Then the pandemic hit and life changed in ways we never imagined.

