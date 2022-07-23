Sharon Randall mug - 16

Sharon Randall.

 Sharon Randall

Memories tend to surface like starfish from the deep to remind us of things we need to know.

Last week, my husband and I visited his son, Joe, wife Juli and their three children. We stayed at the home of Juli’s dad and his partner, who live near them, and were treated like royalty. It was a far cry from the days when my big Southern family would pile into my grandfolks’ place and I’d have to sleep in the bathtub with several cousins.

Family visits don’t need to be luxury vacations. They just need to happen often enough so we’ll know each other well and never forget we’re a family.

Sharon Randall is the author of “The World and Then Some.” She can be reached at P.O. Box 922, Carmel Valley, CA 93924, or sharonrandall.com.

Recommended for you