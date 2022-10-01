Sharon Randall mug - 16

Every woman, at least once in her life, ought to be Queen for a Day. My sister Bobbie waited 80 years for her turn.

It came last week on her 80th birthday, when we honored Her Majesty with a royal wingding.

The celebration was shared by some 30 guests: Bobbie’s children and grandchildren, our brother Joe and more cousins than I’ve hugged since I ran off to live in California of All Places.

