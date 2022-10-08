Sharon Randall mug - 16

Sharon Randall.

 Sharon Randall

What do you do when it seems there’s nothing you can do? I recently spent 10 days visiting family in the small Southern town where I grew up.

We celebrated my sister’s birthday, told stories and ate a frightening lot of fried food. It was hard to say goodbye, to leave my sister in a nursing home, and my blind brother all alone in his apartment. But saying goodbye is often the price we pay for getting to say hello — for finally being together after too much time apart.

I tried to focus on the laughs we had shared. But I still had to keep wiping my eyes as I packed up to fly home to the place my mother, rest her soul, always called “California of All Places.”

Sharon Randall is the author of “The World and Then Some.” She can be reached at P.O. Box 922, Carmel Valley, CA 93924, or sharonrandall.com.

Recommended for you