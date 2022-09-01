Mary_Hunt.jpg

Mary Hunt is the award-winning and best-selling author of 23 books. She writes the Everyday Cheapskate column that appears in The Daily Journal.

 Photo submitted

Are you aware your health insurance provider might be willing to cover the cost of your gym membership? Or that all you need to take care of those annoying wasps flying around your home may be as close as your food pantry? How about where and how to purchase beautiful, high-quality, name-brand men’s belts for a song? Your fellow readers know, and today they’re willing to share.

WASP CONTROL

It’s that time of year when I’m filling containers with homemade potion to trap the wasps that love to visit my property. I place containers around the yard, pool and patio. Wasps and other various other flying insects are attracted, dive in for a drink and never come out. Here’s the recipe: Mix 6 ounces (3/4 cup) vinegar, 2 tablespoons sugar and 1 teaspoon salt. If you need more, double the recipe. This wasp potion is nontoxic and harmless for kids and pets. — Marilyn

Mary invites you to go to EverydayCheapskate.com, where this column is archived complete with links and resources for all recommended products and services. Mary invites questions and comments at everydaycheapskate.com/contact, “Ask Mary.”

Recommended for you