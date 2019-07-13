Adventure Mini-Golf opens

Adventure Mini-Golf at Adventure Commons officially opened Friday. To celebrate, a grand opening and Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting will take place 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The new mini-golf area includes two 18-hole courses and a special 18-hole ADA route that includes holes from each course. The first 18 holes feature an Old Testament theme while the second 18 holes feature a New Testament theme.
The course includes new curbs, rock formations, banks and curves, two waterfall features and streams, LED mood lighting for evening play and overall better playability. There are also several brand new holes that never have been played.
Each course includes a bonus 19th hole that functions as a ball collection hole. Adventure Mini-Golf also will offer ball upgrades with themes such as Pokéballs, sports and Star Wars golf balls.
“The new course design included every hole getting an upgrade,” said Adventure Christian Church lead pastor Andy Hamilton.
Renovating the course was important to Adventure Christian Church and Hamilton.
“Out of our five core values — three of them being reaching those who are far from God, influencing our community and having fun — we felt convicted to breathe life back into the course,” Hamilton said. “Our church felt that this course held the potential to bring families together and to be a significant tool that we could use to help us accomplish our mission.”
When Adventure Christian Church acquired the property, the mini-golf course was too far gone to just reopen it.
Hamilton said the course was overgrown with weeds, the landscaping wall had collapsed, greens were worn down, carpet was missing in places, many paver bricks were broken off and most of the path lighting had been busted, leaving exposed electrical lines in some areas.
The ship and most of the concrete work, however, still were in pretty good shape, he added.
Planning for the new course began in December when mini-golf course director of design and development Dave Peterson, of Castle Golf in Mesa, Ariz., visited the course.
Peterson spent most of December and January developing a renovation plan that included many of the course’s original features, including the ship, water streams and design upgrades to original holes.
Volunteers and Adventure Christian Church members worked during two community days in November and March. Because the renovation work was so extensive, the process became a joint effort of Castle Golf and Art’s Landscaping in Bourbonnais, Hamilton said.
“We are thrilled to be a part of the restoration of our area’s only mini-golf course. I love that both our facility and our property reflect the core message of the gospel — that out of death, new life comes,” Hamilton said. “We believe this mini-golf course will be an extension of our church’s mission, creating environments that help people find their way back to God.”
The fee for 18 holes in $9 per individual, $6 for children 10 and younger and senior citizens (65 and older), $30 for a family of four and $7 each for groups of five or more.
Hamilton noted even though the course opens this week, parts of the course still will be under construction for the next few weeks. Wayfinding signs, hole signs and themes will be added during the coming weeks.
In addition, a app that will function as a digital scorecard is in production and is expected to be completed later this year.
Adventure Christian Church and Adventure Commons is at 70 Ken Hayes Drive in Bourbonnais, behind Northfield Square mall. Adventure Commons also includes a summer funland, summer basketball leagues, indoor soccer, baseball lessons, a volleyball league and a flag-football league.
Mini-golf course hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information and additional pricing, go to adventurecommons.com/miniature-golf.
