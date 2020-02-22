The four caballeros, dressed in guayabera shirts and sombreros, stood atop the second-floor balcony over-looking the infinity pool and placed conch shells to their lips.
Noting the end of the warm, sun-kissed hours, their trumpeting announced the beginnings of another striking sunset as it began its slow descent into the blue pacific. Each of our sunsets at the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita had begun thus far and each and every one had been a visual pleasure.
Winter has a tendency toward discontent brought on by its short grey days and long black nights. This seemed the perfect excuse to pamper ourselves in a sun-drenched paradise.
Snuggled within a 1,700-acre private peninsula situated in the Riviera Nayarit area, just north of Puerto Vallarta, Punta Mita is the type of idyllic tropical escape of everyone’s imagination. The Four Seasons Resort takes that vision and not only meets it but exceeds it hands-down. Encompassing nearly 50 acres of the peninsula, the resort’s 177 spacious guest rooms and suites open up to a private terrace or balcony with views to the beach, ocean or gardens.
Punta Mita is nestled between the majestic Sierra Madre mountain range and 9 miles of white-sand beach facing the turquoise waters of the Pacific. It’s a 45 minute to an hour drive from the teeming bustle of the Puerto Vallarta airport, but the luxurious, gated compound might as well be a world away.
Upon entering the vast marbled lobby on our arrival, the warm salty breeze rushed through the open-air archways, caressing our faces, forcing our gaze toward the palms and the glittering sea. As my wife and I tore our eyes from the inviting beaches, a delightful cocktail was placed in our hands as smiling faces greeted us with “Bienvenido.” Quite a reception for these winter-weary travelers.
Our bellman escorted us to our room via golf cart and upon opening the door to our suite, we were in awe. The incredible marble-floored, Mahogany-trimmed two-room suite was more spacious than our first apartment. It included a sitting/bar area equipped with an espresso maker and garnered with fresh fruit restocked every day, a king-size bedroom, walk-in closet, two baths and a covered patio equipped with a hammock and plunge pool surrounded by gardens. As tempting as it was to never leave the room, there was a wondrous property to explore.
The resort is home to two extensive white sand beaches. On more than one occasion, we shared the broad beach with just a few other sun-loving souls. As we lounged, reading our books and relishing the expansive Pacific Ocean, our thoughts were occasionally interrupted by a smiling host proffering complimentary cool offerings such as frozen pineapple on a stick or ginger-cinnamon flavored iced tea.
If pools are more your style, and that seemed to be the case for most, there are three available. There is the family orientated Lazy River, a circular, meandering pool perfect for slow tubing. The Tamai Pool provides a quiet, luxurious refuge for adults. The large infinity pool hovers over the ocean and appeared to be “the” communal gathering point for many.
Lunches were casual affairs spent at the Bahia, a beachfront grill and bar with an open, airy design. As we munched on the catch-of-the-day, Aldeberto, our host and bartender, would wax poetic on the pleasures of tequila, ocean breezes and the good life.
On those occasions that we wanted to be awakened from beach-induced somnolence, the cultural concierge, Enrique Alejos, a wondrously enlightened man, would provide entertaining sessions on the history of xocolatl (chocolate), the difference between mescal, tequila and their various grades, and the history of the indigenous people.
One of his most celebrated classes is the importance of sea turtles to the world’s ecosystems before a sunset beach release of recent hatchlings. This is an amazingly heartwarming experience.
In an effort to prevent slipping into a complete lethargic, decadent lifestyle we even made use of their expansive gym and spa area which provides a wide of fitness and wellness options.
For dinner the newly opened Dos Catrinas was a wonderful discovery. The incredible two-story building features spectacular ocean views and an inventive spin on Mexican street food. The main restaurant is located on the first level. However, the second level housed a tranquil bar and lounge where watching another gorgeous sunset with margarita in hand provided a great sensory appetizer.
Dinner was a marvelous experience where we discovered the delight of Tlayuda, a pizza-like dish consisting of a large grill-charred tortilla covered with a variety of different ingredients such as a spread of refried beans, lettuce, avocado, meat (we chose shrimp), local cheeses, and salsa.
For dessert we were served with a wonderfully decadent treat of chocolate-raspberry lollipops presented in a hand-painted Día de Muertos lizard ceramic. Our server explained the history Día de Muertos and how it is not a day of sadness but celebration of friends and family members who have died, and helping support their spiritual journey.
For a more pan-Asian flare, there is Aramara, which combines contemporary Asian cooking techniques with seafood fresh from the Pacific.
As luxurious as the resort is, it also embraces the natural surroundings. Our mornings were introduced to us by the loud raucous calls of the native chachalaca, a grayish brown bird that flew from palm tree to palm tree. As we strolled the grounds, it was not uncommon to see an iguana or three, placidly munching away on the poisonous fruit of the Manzanilla tree without any untoward affects. And the beaches famously provide an embracing nursery for hundreds of sea turtles who lay their eggs deep into the warm, white sands. We were lucky enough to witness a hatching, with a couple of dozen newborns scrambling across the beach to ocean’s waves.
Seeking a little exploration, the concierge arranged for a shuttle-van so that we could visit Sayulita, a funky surf town about a half-hour’s ride from Punta Mita. We found off-beat galleries featuring Mexican crafts tended by smiling, friendly locals, dogs lazing at their sides. The colorful, narrow cobblestoned alleyways are lined with shops selling anything from clothing, designer pieces, hand-crafted artistry and a wide assortment of tequila in a spectacular variety of brightly colored containers that were art in of themselves.
Our final evening, we walked the nearly deserted beach, leaving footprint impressions upon the vast reaches of unspoiled, white sand as we watched our final Pacific sunset of the trip. The sun’s warmth had stirred our hibernating bodies and the colorful sunset had reawakened our slumbering minds. It was an ideal way to finish a tropical escape.
