Taylor-Made: Door County

Keegan, husband of Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster, stands near Lake Michigan in Door County after their "James Taylor & Cheese" picnic. 

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

While driving last week, I listened to the radio instead of my usual Spotify playlists. A song geared up and, from the first note, my heart fluttered with happiness.

“Shower the People” by James Taylor began playing, instantly bringing a smile to my face and a calm across my being (as most James Taylor songs do).

I was brought back to the summer of 2015, when “Shower the People” was one of my go-to songs. I was working near the Loop in Chicago and would walk near the river on my lunch break. This was a song that often accompanied me.

