Taylor Leddin-McMaster column banner
Buy Now

Daily Journal Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Last weekend, I was traveling to San Diego via Southwest Airlines. Sitting in a window seat, I had some Brownie Brittle, took a short nap and was reading a novel when a woman seated in front of me (we’ll call her Cheryl) began to call for help for her 12-year-old niece (we’ll call her Melanie).

Melanie was beginning to have some sort of convulsive episode (possibly a seizure, but I don’t know for sure). When a flight attendant came over, Cheryl explained that Melanie had been sleeping, then turned to her aunt with a ghost-white face to say her stomach hurt.

She began convulsing and shortly after got sick. Flight attendants are trained for how to respond to medical episodes, but the way passengers around Melanie quickly jumped into action made it feel like they’d all had training, too.

Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

Recommended for you