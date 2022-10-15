if you stand for - 1
Canva

With age comes many a-thing. And, despite what skincare advertisements lead us to believe, it’s not all bad.

One of the benefits of aging is wisdom; being able to reflect on past experience to know right from wrong, what’s best for you and why things work the way they do.

Another one of the benefits is embracing what we feel. When we’re young, we have a tendency to want to fit it and not ruffle the feathers of the norm.

Taylor Leddin-McMaster is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

Recommended for you