...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5
ft expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5
ft expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Work has been completed on reassembly of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s log schoolhouse. A dedication was held Nov. 15.
This week was a monumental one for the village of Bourbonnais.
On Tuesday, the village and the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society celebrated a years-long project with the inauguration ceremony of Bourbonnais Grove’s first log schoolhouse.
On Wednesday, the village broke ground on its upcoming Community Campus.
While my colleague Jeff Bonty took the reins of covering Wednesday’s event, I had the privilege of covering Tuesday’s. Despite snow and cold on both days, the events were well attended by residents of the village, county and beyond who were excited about the big things happening.
In my almost two years with the Journal, I’ve been following along with the work of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, and their passion and dedication to preserving the area’s history makes my work enjoyable. It made it all that more exciting to see their hard work come to fruition on Tuesday.
Because of the French-Canadian history, the celebration extended past village lines and brought in the Consul General of France, the Officer of the Government of Quebec and members of the French Heritage Society of Chicago.
Having studied French in school, I was tickled to hear several attendees chatting in the beautiful language. I wished I could join in, but, at the height of my studies, I was never near fluent, so I didn’t want to embarrass myself.
But, maybe this will get me back on DuoLingo …
For those unfamiliar with the history of the log schoolhouse, the structure was built in 1837 and originally served as a schoolhouse for students until 1848 before becoming a home for French-Canadian families until 2010.
During the ceremony Tuesday, several individuals who either are related to former owners or lived in the house themselves spoke about their memories of the cabin. Many of them spoke to the pride in their French-Canadian heritage, and some were emotional sharing how much this would mean to their relatives.
This made the experience all the more special as you could feel the history of and the passion for the project. It made me feel proud to be a former resident of Bourbonnais.
Congratulations to the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society and the village of Bourbonnais. It’s safe to say there are some exciting things in store for the village’s future, and I can’t wait to see where it goes from here.
Félicitations!
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.