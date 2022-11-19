Bourbonnais Log School House (copy)

Work has been completed on reassembly of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s log schoolhouse. A dedication was held Nov. 15.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

This week was a monumental one for the village of Bourbonnais.

On Tuesday, the village and the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society celebrated a years-long project with the inauguration ceremony of Bourbonnais Grove’s first log schoolhouse.

On Wednesday, the village broke ground on its upcoming Community Campus.

