Today is Earth Day and hopefully the only trash we see today is the internet littered with tips of how to be kinder to planet Earth. For such tips, I picked the brain of my friend, Rachel, who was an environmental science major and is very attune with how to care for where we live.
I asked her to get into the nitty gritty about recycling, and wanted to share her tips with anyone interested in one of the three R’s of Earth Day.
Overall, when an item is not successfully recycled, it ends up in a landfill and while landfills are unsightly, they also pose major secondary threats to the environment. Landfills are sources of greenhouse gases, leachates and toxins.
Along with that, I think that most people do not realize the amount of time it takes for most items to biodegrade. One single straw can take 200 years, a water bottle can take up to 500 and a glass bottle can take 1 million years.
Even something like an orange peel takes six months when it is exposed to oxygen, but the problem with landfills is that they are usually covered and not exposed to oxygen so even more hazardous gases become abundant due to the anoxia. This anoxia promotes anaerobic decay of organic matter and produces methane which is a GHG 20x more potent than CO2.
Leachates and toxins are also a major problem in landfills. To put it simply, leachates are the liquid that drains or ‘leaches’ from a landfill. These leachates and toxins can penetrate the soil and eventually make their way into a water table. This would mean contaminated water that is no longer drinkable or usable for agriculture.
Furthermore, most of the plastic that is in the ocean was once in a landfill, recyclable items such as plastic bags are lightweight so when they’re placed into a landfill its very easy for them to be carried by air into the ocean. Plastic bags and straws aren’t the only thing polluting the oceans, I read an article the other day that said there was plastic found in the Mariana Trench (which is the deepest point on Earth) and when they sampled the sediments there they found abundant amounts of polyester.
Polyester is what is used to make clothing and fishing line so don’t just think that recycling ends at plastic bottles and paper, recycling/handing down/thrifting clothing helps, too! All in all, the best thing you can do is to reduce your consumption, reuse what you already have and be mindful of what you buy and how you dispose of it.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of the Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
