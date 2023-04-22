Litter

A 2009 study reported there were more than 50 billion pieces of litter on our nation’s roadways with 4.6 billion pieces larger than 4 inches in size.

 Maksim Safaniuk, iStock

Today is Earth Day and hopefully the only trash we see today is the internet littered with tips of how to be kinder to planet Earth. For such tips, I picked the brain of my friend, Rachel, who was an environmental science major and is very attune with how to care for where we live.

I asked her to get into the nitty gritty about recycling, and wanted to share her tips with anyone interested in one of the three R’s of Earth Day.

Overall, when an item is not successfully recycled, it ends up in a landfill and while landfills are unsightly, they also pose major secondary threats to the environment. Landfills are sources of greenhouse gases, leachates and toxins.

Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

Recommended for you