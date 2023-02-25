Try a new thing

Pages from Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster's 2018 journal which documented trying a new thing each week for 52 weeks. 

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

Setting a goal doesn’t need to be a daunting task. I wrote about this before the New Year, stressing that resolutions don’t need to be all-or-nothing.

I did have two goals for the New Year that I haven’t worked on at all. But the beauty of the “it’s not daunting” mindset is that goals can be started whenever.

The first goal was to learn a new thing every week — something random that I could research for a bit and write notes on. The second goal was to try a new thing every week, regardless of how small.

