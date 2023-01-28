Lifestyles Magazines

Past issues of Lifestyles of Kankakee County are available at the Daily Journal or online at daily-journal.com/lifestyles.

For the upcoming issue of Lifestyles of Kankakee County, we embarked on a new idea for our 4-year-old magazine.

Being that there is so much unique talent in our area, we wanted to highlight those younger than 40 who are doing exciting things locally. This became “Thriving Twenty” and celebrates 22 individuals making their mark in Kankakee County.

Before I go on, you’re probably asking, “Why is it called Thriving Twenty if there are 22 people?” Well, we have two groups of two that are business partners. So, in all, there will be 20 organizations highlighted.

