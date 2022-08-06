Taylor-Made new house

Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster, right, stands with husband Keegan outside of their new home.

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

If you’ve been following along the past few weeks, you’re aware I recently moved from Bourbonnais to Kankakee. Moving is never a fun process, but it can certainly be a good thing.

Early this year, Keegan and I fell in love with the Riverview Historic District, and after looking at a handful of houses in the area, we finally found one that was the perfect fit for us.

After about a month of cleaning and packing, we were ready to move into the 108-year-old home. We closed on our Bourbonnais home on a Monday morning, and then closed on the Kankakee home that same afternoon.

Taylor Leddin-McMaster is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

