If you’ve been following along the past few weeks, you’re aware I recently moved from Bourbonnais to Kankakee. Moving is never a fun process, but it can certainly be a good thing.
Early this year, Keegan and I fell in love with the Riverview Historic District, and after looking at a handful of houses in the area, we finally found one that was the perfect fit for us.
After about a month of cleaning and packing, we were ready to move into the 108-year-old home. We closed on our Bourbonnais home on a Monday morning, and then closed on the Kankakee home that same afternoon.
Both closings went smoothly, and we could only hope the same would be true for the actual move. Luckily, we had some wonderful help and got everything into the house in just a few hours.
We thanked our helpers with pizza and beer — the usual token of appreciation when it comes to help with moving — and sat around chatting about how we would utilize the space.
After they left, Keegan and I spent some time unpacking a few things and putting the important and everyday stuff in their rightful places. Then we took a step back from work in order to focus our attention on our two dogs and two cats, all of whom were uncertain about the new digs (particularly the cats who didn’t come out of the basement for a few hours).
By nightfall, it seemed they had all gotten the lay of the land and were back to their usual quirks of chasing each other around and playing with toys. Because the dogs had spent most of the day at Grandma’s house and the cats were a tad stressed from the car ride over, all four were exhausted around 9 p.m.
It was about that time that Keeg and I opened a bottle of champange to toast to the new house, using the toasting flutes from our wedding. As we sat sipping on the couch, I finally paused for a moment to take everything in.
All of the sweat and stress with moving finally found its purpose, and it felt good to have everything in one place. It all feels more real with each box we unpack and each room we begin to set up.
I looked around the family room to see three of the four boys asleep in different spots, and my heart filled with excitement to think of all the sweet moments that were to come.
I can’t wait to make it fully feel like “ours” by hanging photos and decorating. I can’t wait to host family and friends for get togethers, and make new memories.
I’m especially looking forward to our family growing in this home that will serve as the setting for our life together.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.
