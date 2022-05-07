May probably is my favorite month of the year — not just because it’s my birthday month but because it’s that month when the weather really starts to turn for the better and the excitement of summer is on the horizon.
I’ve never been a fan of instant gratification; I enjoy the buildup. Those jolts of anticipation that course through you as you’re waiting for something exciting.
I used to feel that way in May about my birthday, but that tapers off with age. Although, I will say this year is a little bit different mainly because of a decade-long dose of anticipation. Let me explain.
Ten years ago, when I was about to turn 18 and graduate high school, I was really finding my passion for writing. More specifically at this time, I was becoming enamored with journaling.
I had a hardcover journal lined with blue and green ribbon I began to fill with a creative fury. Like any diary or journal — there is a difference between the two, but for the sake of this column, I’ll use them interchangeably — it was reflective of that time in my life.
I was at the precipice of a monumental life change, was almost old enough to vote and had no clue what the future might have in store for me. It was exciting.
And I used that journal as a means to harness that excitement.
When the monumentality of the time really began to resonate, an idea occurred to me: What if I completely filled the journal with daily entries, photos of what I’m interested in, questions for my future self and a “bucket list” of sorts, and I put it in a box to look at in a decade?
So, that’s what I did. I filled the whole thing up, grabbed a shoe box and put the journal in my closet. I determined that I wouldn’t open the box until my 28th birthday.
I still remember taking a Sharpie and writing, “Do Not Open Until May 23, 2022.”
“Pft, that’s not even a real year,” I laughed to myself.
When putting away the box, I wondered, “Will I be proud of my future self? Will I like my future self?”
And, here we are — just weeks outside of that date written in indelible ink 10 years ago (or 10 minutes ago depending on what mood my brain is in when considering it). And, yes, I am pretty proud of the person I’ve continued to grow into in the past 10 years.
As the days grow closer to the 23rd, those jolts of anticipation hit me more frequently. I’m fully prepared to laugh (and cringe) and enjoy a visit from my past self. She still exists inside me, I just hope I’ve properly executed the work to create a stronger version of her. I think I have.