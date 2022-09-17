The Marriage License

A decorative plate featuring Norman Rockwell's "The Marriage License."

 Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster

A few days before I got married, I received an incredibly touching gift. After a wonderful lunch with even more wonderful coworkers, I came back to work to find a gift from two friends I had through the local Rotary organization. Since meeting them and learning about their passion for Rotary, I have since been continuously impressed and inspired by their constant support of the community.

It turns out that this couple got married on June 11 of the year I was born. Keegan and I would marry on June 11 of this year.

Not only did they marry on this date, but the wife’s parents married on June 11, 1955. Then, in 2016, the couples’ son married on June 11.

Taylor Leddin-McMaster is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

Recommended for you