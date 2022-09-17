A few days before I got married, I received an incredibly touching gift. After a wonderful lunch with even more wonderful coworkers, I came back to work to find a gift from two friends I had through the local Rotary organization. Since meeting them and learning about their passion for Rotary, I have since been continuously impressed and inspired by their constant support of the community.
It turns out that this couple got married on June 11 of the year I was born. Keegan and I would marry on June 11 of this year.
Not only did they marry on this date, but the wife’s parents married on June 11, 1955. Then, in 2016, the couples’ son married on June 11.
It certainly seems to be a special day for love.
So, back to the gift. I found a card that shared the above information, including wedding photos from each of those dates. Additionally, a decorative plate featuring Norman Rockwell’s painting “The Marriage License” was along with the card.
The last time I had seen this painting was when I gifted a print of it to my Dad and stepmom for their wedding (no, they didn’t get married on June 11).
What I never noticed was what’s in the background of the painting: a calendar displaying the date on which the painted couple is applying for their marriage license. Can you guess?
Yep — June 11.
I was floored by this thoughtfulness and, being a longtime Rockwell fan, it felt like so many happy things were represented in one gift.
After we moved in July, the first thing I put on display in our new home was the Rockwell plate. I even found another Rockwell plate while antiquing featuring a young man appearing to court a young lady by serenading her. I felt this was a good depiction of Keegan and me. Both plates are on display in our dining room.
My love of Rockwell comes from my grandparents who had numerous prints hung around the house. Grandpa still has hanging in his family room the one of the little boy and girl watching the sunset. (My grandparents also married in June, but later in the month).
To me, Norman Rockwell encapsulates a feeling of warmth and kindness. The feeling that community is strong. I felt all of this upon receiving such a kind gift.
As for the card and photos that came along with the gift, I have included them in my Daily Journal scrapbook. Yes, I keep a scrapbook to document a newspaper — I’m aware of how odd that sounds.
Thank you, to my Rotary friends, for being so incredibly thoughtful and for giving me something so special. I’ll cherish it forever.
