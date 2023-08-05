Taylor Leddin-McMaster column banner
Buy Now

Daily Journal Life editor Taylor Leddin-McMaster

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Another fun year in the books.

Merchant Street MusicFest took place last weekend, and attendees were buzzing from the power of music (the beer tent probably helped, too).

Friday night saw smaller crowds than normal because of excessive heat. While the weather was a topic of conversation whenever you made small talk, the crowd still did its best to enjoy the evening.

Taylor Leddin is the Life editor at the Daily Journal and is the editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. Her column, “A Taylor-Made Life,” publishes every Saturday in the Life section. She can be contacted by phone 815-937-3369, email tleddin@daily-journal.com or via Twitter @leddinlife.

Recommended for you